Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Expands By 65.1%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the October 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $41,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $163,864. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

PWOD stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $170.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

