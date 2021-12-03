Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Drops By 25.2%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 2,827,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

