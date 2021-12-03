Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Drops By 25.2%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 2,827,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.
About Shizuoka Bank
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.