Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

