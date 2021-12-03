OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMF. Stephens increased their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. OneMain has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $40,000.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.