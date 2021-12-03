Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of PGC stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $630.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $163,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $701,092. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.