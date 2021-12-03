Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

STMH stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

