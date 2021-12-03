Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.66 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.