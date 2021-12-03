Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,095 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AGM opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

