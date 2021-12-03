Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,829 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,670,740.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.