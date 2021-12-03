Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lazard were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.63%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

