Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.85 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,763,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

