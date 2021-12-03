Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,661 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of St. Joe worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 99,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 223.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 85.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

