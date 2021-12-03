California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,533 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ryerson by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryerson by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ryerson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI opened at $23.50 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

