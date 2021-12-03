Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 12,062 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.23 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

