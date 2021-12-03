Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

