Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

