Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.