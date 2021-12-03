Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

ECVT opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

