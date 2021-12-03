BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities raised BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.