Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$271,260.45 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,611 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$271,260.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,485.17.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 37,329 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$372,020.81.

On Thursday, November 18th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,933 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$318,077.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,848 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$315,575.04.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$280,511.89.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.99.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1601863 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

