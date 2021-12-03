Insider Buying: Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Acquires $310,700.00 in Stock

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLVM opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sylvamo Corp has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

