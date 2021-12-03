Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.45

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 22364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
A number of research firms recently commented on LEV. CIBC began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $10,020,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $1,356,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.