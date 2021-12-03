Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.45

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 22364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEV. CIBC began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $10,020,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $1,356,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

