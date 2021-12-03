Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $246,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MATX opened at $82.01 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

