Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Down 5%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.91. 9,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,065,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

