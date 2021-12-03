Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 605,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,075,368 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,314. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

