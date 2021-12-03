Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 12.0% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.