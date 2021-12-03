Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $21,315,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

