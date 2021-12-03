Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Evofem Biosciences worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

