Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 20,803 ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 144.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.92. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.