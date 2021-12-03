Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Midatech Pharma stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Midatech Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.