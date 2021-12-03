Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 278.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth about $401,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

