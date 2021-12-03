Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

