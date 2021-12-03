Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.41.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. Snap has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

