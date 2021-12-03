Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,707,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 5,886,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 468.1 days.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.70 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.