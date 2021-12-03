Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,868 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

