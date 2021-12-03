Zacks Investment Research Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.42.

ICAD opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

