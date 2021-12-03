Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 4.2%

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. 6,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 696,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

