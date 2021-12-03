11,260 Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 390,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

VIRX opened at $4.28 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

