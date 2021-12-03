Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stake Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 135,955.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 516.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 116,471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 45.9% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 335,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

