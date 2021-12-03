Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

UFPT stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $527.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

