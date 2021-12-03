Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $130,000 in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ALGS stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $583.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

