Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 99,685.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of 144.67 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,060. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

