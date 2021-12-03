Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 3,319 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,579,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,247,602 shares of company stock valued at $528,228,899 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently commented on AGL. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE AGL opened at $23.08 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.