Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

