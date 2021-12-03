Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. Root has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $888.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Root by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

