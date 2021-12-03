Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Decreases By 35.7%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 1,033,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.32 on Friday. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

TSCDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

