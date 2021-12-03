EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in EQT by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in EQT by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $11,553,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

