Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

