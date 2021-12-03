Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. Clene has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. Analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.