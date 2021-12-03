Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Declines By 23.0%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TOD’S stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

TODGF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

